Will Caixa make payments of R$ 1000 by the end of the year? Who gets?

Government prepares to release the Auxílio Brasil consignment in September

The last batch of the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) of up to R$1,000 was paid on June 15, when workers born in December were covered.

In this way, the release took place according to a schedule that followed according to the months of birth, however the withdrawal of the amount can be made until December 15th. After this date, the money automatically returns to the fund’s accounts.

Thus, citizens who have an available balance in their active (current employment) and inactive (past employment) accounts had the FGTS amount of up to R$1,000 automatically released into the digital social savings account of the Caixa Tem app.

How to check the value of the FGTS?

Therefore, consultations can be made through the website, FGTS app (available for Android and iOS), Caixa’s internet banking and state-owned agencies. However, the application offers more services, such as consulting values, updating digital savings account data.

How to redeem the extraordinary loot?

The amount of the FGTS of up to R$ 1 thousand will be released in the digital social savings account of the Caixa Tem app (available for Android and iOS), through which it is possible to pay bills and virtual purchases, in addition to being able to withdraw at ATMs and make transfers to other people’s accounts.

The withdrawal is not mandatory, if the worker is not interested, he must inform through Caixa Tem or at a Caixa branch. After having the money credited, you can request cancellation until November 10, 2022, through the FGTS application.

FGTS profit

Those who worked with a formal contract and had a balance in the accounts of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) on December 31, 2021 are entitled to the FGTS profit that will be paid from the 1st of August.

In summary, this money is managed by Caixa Econômica Federal, which invests it in credit operations in strategic areas such as infrastructure and sanitation. In this way, the FGTS profit is the total of the fund’s accumulations, which is multiplied according to interest and income, and this amount is divided among the workers annually.

