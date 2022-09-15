Will MEI be able to withdraw PIS in 2022?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Group of people is entitled to buy cars with up to 30% discount

Opening a MEI today is one of the best options for anyone opening a new business. In addition to being very simple, the process of opening a CNPJ in this modality is also free, and ends up simplifying the payment of taxes.

With a MEI, your only tax obligation is to pay the DAS every month. However, many people have doubts about the payment of PIS, in this case. Who is MEI can withdraw the amount? So, for the answer, check out the following.

Who is MEI can make the withdrawal of PIS. know how

First of all, it is worth remembering that those who are MEI have different rules in relation to formal workers, for example. Because of this, the MEI professional alone does not have the right to receive the PIS/Pasep salary allowance. However, there is an exception to this rule: people who, in addition to MEI, have a formal job.

That’s right. Even if you are MEI, if you have a formal job, you are still entitled to the PIS salary allowance. In addition, it continues with other benefits, such as vacations, 13th salary and FGTS. Those who are MEI can also receive unemployment insurance if they have a job with a formal contract.

However, to receive the PIS Pasep, the worker must be aware of some rules. The main one is to work with a formal contract for at least five years. But it is also necessary to have an average salary of, at most, two minimum wages. Finally, you must have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 consecutive days.

Finally, the salary bonus is paid equivalent to the period worked. So, if you worked for 12 months with a formal contract, you are entitled to a full minimum wage. If you have worked for less time than that, you receive the amount proportional to the months worked. Today, the minimum wage is R$ 1,212.

Nubank is leaving analysts intrigued

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Joa Souza/shutterstock.com