William, Harry, Kate and Meghan attend mass

Following the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II’s body at the Palace of Westminster, seat of the British Parliament, the royal family attended a short private ceremony at the site. Princes William and Harry were present, as were their wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Also in attendance were King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, and members of the British Parliament.

A Mass was said by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who recited a passage from the New Testament Book of John, and by the Dean of Westminster. A children’s choir sang Psalm 139 during the ceremony.

Shortly after the end of the mass, the royal family left the place. Charles III was greeted by chants of “God save the King” by his subjects.

Until 5 pm local time (1 pm Brasília time), there is a vigil in the hall. Prime Minister Liz Truss, Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgen and other Scottish politicians attend the ceremony.

At 17:00 local time, the hall will open for the public to visit – and will remain so until the morning of Monday (19), the day of the funeral. Authorities expect 400,000 people to pass through Westminster to bid the Queen farewell.

King Charles III attends ceremony alongside Queen Consort Camilla Image: Playback/YouTube

Meghan and Kate paid tribute to the queen with jewels

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton wore jewelry they received as a gift from Queen Elizabeth II. The Duchess of Sussex opted for a pair of pearl and diamond earrings that she received from the Queen after they paid an official visit to the city of Cheshire together in 2018.

Kate wore a pearl brooch in the shape of a clover, which also once belonged to the queen. Elizabeth received the accessory during a visit to South Korea in 1999.

Jewelry worn by Kate and Meghan was a gift from Queen Elizabeth Image: Playback/YouTube Thousands followed the procession

Today, the monarch’s coffin left Buckingham Palace at 2:22 pm local time (10:22 am GMT). King Charles III, Princes William and Harry and more members of the royal family followed the route, on foot, through the center of the city.

Thousands of people gathered on the avenues to accompany the procession, whose rhythm was dictated by the drums and Big Ben — the clock’s bell chimes every 60 seconds. Most of the audience remained in respectful silence, while some wept.

Queen Elizabeth II’s body leaves in procession through London