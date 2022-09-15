With 33 new cases, Bahia has 101 infected with monkeypox

Bahia recorded 33 new cases of monkeypox this Wednesday (14), totaling 101 cases of Monkeypox, according to a bulletin from the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs), of the State Department of Health (Sesab). The last Sesab bulletin, released on the 8th, had indicated 68 cases. The percentage increase is about 48%.

There are 67 in Salvador; 6 in Feira de Santana; 4 in Conceição da Feira; 3 in Lauro de Freitas; 3 in Vitória da Conquista; 2 in Maracas; 2 in Santo Antônio de Jesus; 1 in Cairo; 1 in Conceição do Almeida; 1 in Conceição do Coité; 1 in Conceição do Jacuípe; 1 in Ilhéus; 1 in Irecê; 1 in Itabela; 1 in Jeremoab; 1 in Juazeiro; 1 in Mutuípe; 1 in Pé de Serra; 1 Teixeira de Freitas; and 1 in Xique-Xique.

In addition to confirmed cases, Bahia has reported 392 suspected cases awaiting laboratory diagnosis and another 24 probable cases. Data may still change.

The first case in the state was registered on July 13. The patient was a resident of Salvador and sought a private hospital with symptoms such as high fever, adenomegaly – swelling in the glands in the neck – and rashes on the body. Then he was sent to home isolation.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis, of the genus Orthopoxvirus, of the Poxviridae family, which resembles human smallpox, eradicated in 1980. The disease progresses with fever, headache, muscle pain, back pain, adenomegaly, chills and exhaustion.

The infection is self-limiting, with symptoms that last from 2 to 4 weeks, and can be divided into two periods: invasion, which lasts between 0 and 5 days, with fever, headache, myalgia, back pain and intense asthenia.

The rash begins between 1 and 3 days after the onset of fever and has similar clinical features with chickenpox or syphilis, with a difference in the uniform evolution of the lesions.