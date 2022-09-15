Without saying anything, Rico Melquiades opens the game and gives a sincere opinion about Deolane Bezerra in “A Fazenda”: “She is very upset”

Last Tuesday (13th), “The Farm 14” officially started. Reflecting on the premiere of the new edition of the reality show, Rich Melquiades, the last champion of the rural attraction, went to the program “Hoje em Dia” and commented on some participants. The influencer did not spare his opinion when talking about Deolane Bezerra.

When commenting on the pawn, Rich defined her as a “very upset” person. However, he highlighted that, as he knows the lawyer off-screen, he wants her to show other facets of her-and not just the more “barraqueira” side of her. The champion of “A Fazenda 13” highlighted the humility of Deolane.

“She’s pretty upset. But she’s like me. I’m upset too.”shot Rich Melquiades. “I really wanted her to show the side of her that I know from outside. She is super protective, mother, humble… And bullshit is very good, but I don’t know how long the public wants to follow this”he added.

giving what to talk

the first days of Deolane Bezerra in “The farm” have been quite busy. Her lawyer and ally, Barreiros petalhad some clashes with Shayan Haghbin, ex-“Marriage to the Blind Brazil”. The two have already exchanged several barbs in the first hours of confinement.