Without Silvio Lancellotti, Brazil is more ignorant. A master died, a professor of journalism, cooking and literature – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



“Cosme, you call Silvio Luiz.”



“And I’ll make you noodles.”

The year was 2020, I even got scared with such generosity. We were never close, there was only my distant admiration for knowledge, articles in Veja, Folha, Estado.

And, of course, the first live broadcasts of the Italian Championship, on open TV, on Bandeirantes.

As a student of journalism, I was struck by the patience to teach didactically the strategies of the great Juventus, the impressive Milan, the competitive Inter Milan. Fluency as detailed the mechanics of European football.





This was at a time when there was no internet.

But his network of friends and his journalistic interest prevailed.



And Silvio Eduardo Lancellotti fulfilled his mission of spreading knowledge, more than a mere journalist, commentator. He assumed the posture of an excellent teacher.

Teacher.

Whether in sports as a whole, especially in European football, whether in cuisine or literature, the architect managed to unfold, bringing knowledge in the areas that interested him.

Only those who take on a blog know what it’s like to work every day. And it was admirable his dedication in the last years of his life to his, here in R7, which he named, ironically, Copa e Cozinha. And who wore his face in the caricature of the exceptional Ziraldo.

In such an important portal, the fight for space on the home page, on the “front page” is an arduous task. And that depends on various circumstances. Among them, the desire of the writer to be read. To contextualize, explain, give your version of the fact, of the news.

And Silvio was tireless in every way.

At 78 years of age, he showed a desire for a young journalist wanting “space” for his articles. Even without needing it, because his name was already a reference.

More than 50 years of his life were dedicated to journalism. Working in key communication vehicles in the country.





Even with two prostheses, one in the hip and the other in the left leg, as a result of a serious car accident he suffered in 2016, with great difficulty in locomotion, he did not want to stop working.

Or finding friends and cooking for them.

In this exclusive interview with the publisher L&PM, in 2009, a little of his impressive trajectory.



“I graduated in Architecture. But I became a journalist in 1968, fascinated by the project of an unusual publication in Brazil, I didn’t even know its title — only after months of training did I find out that it would be called Veja, the country’s first information weekly.”

“I started at Veja, still in the zero numbers phase, before its launch, as sub-editor of ‘Internacional’, I took care of the United States, Vietnam War and Africa areas. In the zeros, I wrote articles about the assassinations of Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy. Then, with Veja on newsstands, about Richard Nixon’s first election to the US Presidency.”



“For the magazine, I also covered coups d’état in Latin America, the conflict in Biafra — and, unusually, the 70’s Cup, which Brazil’s national team won, in Mexico. Then, in ’72, I won a scholarship to study at Stanford University, California, and covered Nixon’s re-election. When I returned to Brazil in 1973, I became editor of ‘Arts & Spectacles’ and, at the same time, I became director of the award-winning ‘Information’ and ‘Série Documento’ programs at Rede Bandeirantes. I worked like a bitch — but he loved what he did. From there, I went through years of fighting the military dictatorship and censorship.”

“And after the death of Vlado Herzog, when Mino Carta, who directed Veja, left the magazine, I returned to Architecture. As I had time, I accepted an invitation from Luís Carta, Mino’s brother, to direct Vogue magazine. in 77, when Mino invented Istoé magazine, I immediately joined his cause.”



“I spent the best years of my life at Istoé, an unforgettable battle for freedom. From there, the snowball led me to Folha de S. Paulo etcetera.

“Long story…”





Silvio Lancellotti leaves a gap in this country’s journalism.

in the soul of R7.

And, in me, the bitter taste of waste.

I should have called Silvio for the ‘macarrão’.

Rest in peace.

You are on the home page, on the first page of all portals.

Privilege of very few journalists in this country.

It’s the fair recognition that your mission has been accomplished…



Silvio Lancellotti (1944-2022)



