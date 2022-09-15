Woman breaks into bank armed and ‘steals’ R$ 67,000 from her own account to help sister with cancer

A woman broke into a bank this Wednesday (14) with a toy gun and left with money to pay for her sister’s cancer treatment. Sali Hafiz, 28, is not a burglar: she committed the crime to withdraw her own money from the agency.

Sali is an interior designer and activist in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, a country that has been suffering from a devastating economic crisis for three years, which has caused the government to limit the amount of cash withdrawals. As a result, many families were left without access to financial savings.





To deal with the problem, the woman entered a BLOM Bank branch with some accomplices, announced the robbery and demanded the equivalent of BRL 67,300 (US$ 13,000) from the money she had in her account.





The video shows her and her helpers as they count the money and take hostages inside the bank.

After the act, she told Lebanese TV station Al Jadeed that the gun was a toy and the money was to pay part of her sister’s cancer treatment.

“I have nothing left to lose, I’ve reached the end of the road. Two days ago I went to the branch manager [do banco] and I begged him. She said my sister is dying and out of time,” Sali Hafiz stated in the interview.

In response, the manager told her she could withdraw the monthly allowable fee, which “isn’t even the price of an injection” that her sister “needs to take daily.”

“It’s a shame to say this, but I got to the point where I would sell my kidney so my sister could get treatment. Because what’s the point of my life if I see her dying in front of me without being able to do anything?”, added Sali.





Hours after the case became nationally known, the defense group for Lebanese account holders, called Depositors Outcry, claimed some responsibility for the action.

Also on Wednesday, a man named Aley broke into a bank in the city, withdrew his own funds from the account and turned himself in to law enforcement.

The “robberies” are part of a strategy to pressure the Lebanese authorities against the inhumane situation that many people are living without having access to their own money.



