Working on the hybrid model became a reality for most Brazilians, but it did not solve all the problems

Neither in person nor remotely. O hybrid model conquered its space in the job market and became the definitive model for a little more than half of Brazilians.

The format that alternates days in the comfort of home and trips to the office is a reality for 56% of professionals, according to the study “The Future of Work in Brazil”, developed by Google Workspace in partnership with the consultancy IDC Brasil.

Initially adopted as a transitional one, the hybrid format was pointed out as the best job option for 73% of respondents. One of the explanations for this is the sense of freedom of the people who work in this model.

In addition, about 76% of people who work in the hybrid format are working from home for two or three days a week.

However, the single model — remote or face-to-face — is still a reality for 44% of Brazilian companies, with 25% of them requiring a trip to the offices every working day.

The survey was carried out between April and June of this year and included 1,258 interviews.

Hybrid model: the change in the perception of freedom

The alternation between the days of face-to-face and distance work brought up the issue of freedom in the professional career, but not only that.

According to the study, working alternate days at home and in the office is considered by workers as the key to professional and personal balance. This perception, however, has changed from the previous year.

In 2021, the possibility of changing the work environment, either at home or in the office, was perceived as a form of “breath”. In other words, alternation helped workers feel able to get around after days of isolation imposed by the pandemic.

Already this year, the hybrid model is seen in another way: the power of choice. For workers, choosing which days to go to the office or working the day at home is understood as an option that suits their needs and preferences.

Important when choosing a job

Another thing that was unimaginable in pre-pandemic times was for the work format to become a decision-making factor when choosing a job.

The study found that 36% of professionals are looking for a job with a work model that aligns with personal preferences, which, for the most part, fit into the hybrid format.

For 65% of respondents who work in person would only change jobs to the format that alternates going to the company and working at home. For those who are in remote format, in full, the number drops to 54%.

In general, Brazilian workers want jobs that provide a balance between personal and professional life (51%) and that can build a career path (49%). The issue of salary and benefits is also considerable for 38% of professionals interviewed.

Hybrid model and its bbenefits in question

Flexibility and adaptation to change are some of the benefits promoted by the “new” work model.

For 81% of respondents, adopting the hybrid has increased their ability to adapt quickly to changes that happen every day, and 75% say they have gained more well-being and mental health as a result of this work format.

But there are still challenges…

Despite the benefits, returning to the office and interacting with peers during the workday are some of the challenges highlighted by the study.

According to the survey, the “new” work format does not solve the challenge of building relationships at once: 46% of respondents find it difficult to interact with new team members and with people from other areas of the company.

That’s why 62% consider it essential that new employees work more office days during onboarding.

However, other challenges are also faced by companies and workers in the hybrid format:

Embrace the particularities of each generation so that everyone has the same experience;

Create value for the days spent at the office, making them less formal and more attractive;

Integrate who is arriving with those who are already in the company;

Define strategies, but that do not take away people’s autonomy.

