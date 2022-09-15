Xanddy announces departure from “Harmonia” and takes on new stage name

It was 25 years of a brilliant history as the vocalist of one of the biggest axé groups, Harmonia do Samba, but now Xanddy will pursue a solo career. In a statement released on Wednesday night (14/9), the singer from Bahia said that this was the most difficult decision he has ever made.

“As a strategic issue, it was a joint, internal decision, and we will continue to do so now as Xanddy Harmonia. Our team is still together, everyone together. Mestre Bimba continues to command the musical part, the band remains with me and we follow our usual projects.”

He also takes on a new stage name: Xanddy Harmonia, and clarifies that the change takes place from the day (1/10). “All the commitments made by Harmonia do Samba will be fulfilled”, says the statement.

