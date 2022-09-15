Xanddy announces departure from Harmonia do Samba: ‘Joint decision’

The singer Xanddy, 43, announced, tonight, a change of direction in the musical career. As of October, the artist and his team stop performing as “Harmonia do Samba” after 24 years to perform as “Xanddy Harmonia”.

In a note released on Instagram, Xanndy and the band’s profile do not make it clear whether Harmonia do Samba has come to an end or there has been a rupture of partnership in which the artist is forced to pursue his career under another name.

Out of respect for our loyal fans/fans, our partners/contractors and friends who have accompanied us over these years and shared this dream with us, I inform you that from October 1, 2022 I will continue as ‘Xanddy Harmonia’. I make it clear that this is not the end, but the beginning of a new cycle for all of us.

says the note from Harmonia do Samba.

The statement says that the singer will continue with the team and band that has already worked with him during these years. “I will continue giving voice to our musical history and in this new journey, I will count on the support of my brother and musical director master Bimba, as well as the whole band and team”, he guaranteed.

In another excerpt, the band reported that there was no disagreement for Xanddy and the staff to decide to go with another name. “For reasons of the most diverse orders, some decision-making was necessary, this being the most difficult. We don’t want to leave room for speculation: the decision for this change was very thought out, matured and taken together. This is a new moment for all of us,” he said.

The shows already scheduled still under the name Harmonia do Samba are maintained and will be performed by them. “I reiterate that until the present date, all the commitments of shows already contracted as Harmonia do Samba, will be duly fulfilled”, he concluded.

“I will keep singing and keeping our story”

Soon after, in his Stories on Instagram, the singer said a little more about the decision. “You must have already read the note, and there must be a lot of people scared, asking what’s going on, so I’m passing by to say that everything is fine. For a strategic decision, together and internal. A decision to follow now as ‘Xanddy Harmonia’ and our team is still together”, he highlighted, calming his fans.

Once again, Xanddy said the band and crew remain with him on this new artistic journey. “The band is still with me. We follow our usual projects. It’s just a new phase that we need you even more”, he pointed out.

He also asked fans not to forget the history of Harmonia do Samba, in addition to stating that news will come in this new phase of his career.

“We know we have a faithful team. You who are a Harmonia do Samba fan, never stop being, because I am forever. I will keep singing and keeping our history. Our legacy will never be forgotten. phase, everything is fine. Soon we’ll meet up there to have a party”, he said.