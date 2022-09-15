Xanddy announces ‘end’ of Harmonia do Samba: ‘Decision together’

From the Newsroomi From the Newsroom – https://istoe.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 09/15/2022 – 0:58 Share

Xanddy announced this Wednesday (14) on his Instagram that he will follow his career as Xanddy Harmonia, and that the rest of the Harmony of Samba follow with him.

In a statement published on the social network feed, he informs that from October 1st “a new cycle” begins and that Harmonia do Samba “will remain alive” in it.

“For reasons of the most diverse orders, some decision-making was necessary, this being the most difficult. We don’t want to leave room for speculation: the decision for this change was very thought out, matured and taken together. This is a new moment for all of us,” the singer wrote in the statement.

“Samba’s Hamronia will remain alive in me. Our history is protected and, despite the changes, the team remains together and continues with our fans”, said Xanddy.

In his stories, the singer made a series of videos explaining better the decision to go with his name, Xanddy Harmonia, and that it is a strategic change.

“It was a strategic issue, a joint decision, an internal decision of ours, to continue like this now, as Xanddy Harmonia. Our team is still together, Mestre Bimba is still in charge of the musical part, he is our conductor, our team is still with me, the band is still with me. We follow our usual projects… It’s just a new phase in which we need you even more”, explained the singer.

Read the official statement below.

