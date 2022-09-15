Xanddy announces the end of the band Harmonia do Samba

The singer Xanddy used social networks to announce the end of the band Harmonia do Samba, this Wednesday (14). The artist said that he will continue in a solo career, only as “Xanddy Harmonia”.

“I make it clear that this is not the end, but the beginning of a new cycle for us”, says publication. According to the post, the start of his solo career will officially take place on October 1st.

The publication also states that the decision was thought out and matured by the band and team, who will continue to accompany the singer, as well as the musical director Mestre Bimba. All posts from the group’s official Instagram account have now been deleted.

In stories, Xanddy says that the decision was strategic and agreed with everyone, and that current projects will continue to be ongoing. “Harmonia do Samba will never stop being Harmonia, I am Harmonia forever and I will never let the legacy be forgotten”, says the singer.

Xanddy also reiterates that the commitments that are still scheduled with “Harmonia do Samba” will be fulfilled. Among them, according to Blog do Marrom, the singer commands the sequence of releases of the Good Vibes project, an audiovisual project recorded in August 2022.

There will be eight unreleased songs to be made available on official Youtube channels and Streaming Platforms to be worked on until summer 2023.

For summer 2023, Xanddy Harmonia resumes the summer rehearsals “The Best Monday in the World”, which this year will celebrate 20 years of trajectory. To celebrate the two decades of the project, the singer scheduled the premiere of the 2023 season, for January 9, at Arena Fonte Nova.

See publication:

Harmony

The group had its first formation in 1993, in Salvador. Xanddy, however, joined the band in 1995. Three years later, they signed with Abril Music and, in 1999, the first album was released, titled by the group’s own name. From there, hits such as “Vem Neném”, “Agachadinho” and “Elevador” emerged.