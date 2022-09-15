XP (XPBR31) grants access to an international account for clients with assets from R$ 10 thousand

XP has released access to its international investment account for clients with net worth starting at R$10,000. The account, offered by XP International, the group’s American brokerage, allows Brazilian investors to have access to the main assets listed abroad.

Launched in May, it had initially been made available only to clients with R$300,000 or more in equity. With the change, the list of customers in the base eligible to have an international investment account will increase from 400 thousand to 1 million.

XP expects to reach at least 200,000 by investing directly abroad with XP Internacional’s digital platform in the next 12 months. In the same range, XP estimates it has at least $1 billion in custody. Since launch, the number of customers and custody in the international account has doubled every 15 days on average.

“By facilitating access to international investments, we expand the alternatives for investors to build a diversified portfolio, with potentially more return and less risk”, says Diego Correia, head of XP International’s digital platform. “If we think about the domestic volatility scenario, the moment for the expansion of the international investment account is ideal, as it allows more clients to invest in different asset classes”.

