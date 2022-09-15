XP (XPBR31) grants access to an international account for clients with assets from R$ 10 thousand

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on XP (XPBR31) grants access to an international account for clients with assets from R$ 10 thousand 1 Views

XP has released access to its international investment account for clients with net worth starting at R$10,000. The account, offered by XP International, the group’s American brokerage, allows Brazilian investors to have access to the main assets listed abroad.

Launched in May, it had initially been made available only to clients with R$300,000 or more in equity. With the change, the list of customers in the base eligible to have an international investment account will increase from 400 thousand to 1 million.

XP expects to reach at least 200,000 by investing directly abroad with XP Internacional’s digital platform in the next 12 months. In the same range, XP estimates it has at least $1 billion in custody. Since launch, the number of customers and custody in the international account has doubled every 15 days on average.

“By facilitating access to international investments, we expand the alternatives for investors to build a diversified portfolio, with potentially more return and less risk”, says Diego Correia, head of XP International’s digital platform. “If we think about the domestic volatility scenario, the moment for the expansion of the international investment account is ideal, as it allows more clients to invest in different asset classes”.

Still not investing abroad? XP strategist gives a free class on how to become a partner in the largest companies in the world, straight from your cell phone – and without speaking English

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Three billionaire companies from Joinville are in the ranking of the Best and Biggest 2022

Exame’s Best and Biggest 2022 ranking listed the groups of billionaire companies in Brazil. The …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved