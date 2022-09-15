“You are disgusting”; Nego Di makes a video mocking Jojo Todynho’s photos and is detonated by the singer’s husband

Economist and husband of Jojo Todynho, Lucas Souza, came to the public in the early hours of last Thursday (15) to demonstrate their revolt after the comedian Nego Di publish a video mocking photos of the singer. Lucas recorded a sequence of stories where he detonated the comedian.

The case came after Jojo posed for the magazine ‘flirtedr’, in reference to the new live-action film “The Little Mermaid”, in which the actress who plays Ariel, is black. Nego Di made a video mocking the photos of the sessionmaking comments and laughing at the funkeira in debauchery.

With that, Lucas did not spare his tongue when defending the woman in his profile and sent a direct message to the comedian: “How does a person put this on the internet, put a video mocking a woman’s body, who are you? If Jojo doesn’t sue you, I will sue you. Do you know why? ‘Cause you’re a ridiculous, asshole, a sh*t. Which is canceled and has to continue to be canceled on the internet”.

Lucas continued, stating that the act was fatphobic: “A sucker deserves a lawsuit, you fat phobic, you deserve to be arrested. If you did that in front of me, you’d get beaten up, disgusting. You’re disgusting, you’re a pig, cancelled. I’ve never cursed here, but I’m cursing now. This ridiculous Nego Di, this guy who embarrasses the people who do comedy“, shot.