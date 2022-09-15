After doubting the existence of the mystical being, the farmer will be moved by the portrait taken by Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa); feuilleton adapted by Bruno Luperi is in the final stretch

In “wetland“, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) will continue to be intrigued by the mysterious photo of the old man from the river (Osmar Prado), taken by Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). After starting to believe in the existence of the mystical being, who saved the life of Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos), the rancher will ‘feel’ that the old man is his missing father.

As revealed by columnist André Romano, from “Observatório da TV”, Phylum (Dira Paes) will touch the portrait, but still won’t be able to see the presence of the entity in the image. Madeleine’s ex-husband (Bruna Linzmeyer/Karine Teles) will then let out a sigh and lament.

Zé Leôncio gets emotional and receives ‘answer’

“Your blessing, my father. The more time goes by… The more fed up the lord makes me“, says the farmer, visibly moved. In a canoe in the middle of the river, the nature protector will ‘answer’ the cattle king. “It’s time, son! Yeah… she’s arrived and you can’t even imagine. Your father will be waiting for you with open arms, José Leôncio… How you had hope your whole life for me“, will assure the friend of Juma (Alanis Guillen).

Scene promises strong emotions

The sequence, which promises strong emotions, should air on Thursday night (15), according to the spoiler displayed by TV Globo last Wednesday (14). “It’s a harbinger of the end. And the Old Man from Rio, despite his regrets, calls for his son without fear, without pain, aware that the end is part of the journey of each one of us“, would have written the author Bruno Luperi.