Young man from Gravataí finds a rare Messi figurine – Giro de Gravataí

Henrique dos Santos Goulart, 16, got a special sticker from the 2022 World Cup album on Monday night (12). The golden chrome of Argentine player Lionel Messi came in one of the packages bought by the young and is valued at R$ 7.9 thousand among collectors.

Dalila dos Santos Goulart, Henrique’s mother, says they went to Gravataí Shopping to buy the figurines. About the moment he realized it was the special and rare version, she comments that it was a scare. “He and my granddaughter started screaming in the living room, I thought they had won the lottery,” she jokes. “I was startled by his euphoria, but he explained to me that she was worth a lot of money,” she explains.

The family has not yet decided whether to sell or not. Even though it is valued at almost R$8,000, Henrique doesn’t want to keep the album incomplete. According to Panini, responsible for the manufacture and distribution of the collection, the chances of getting a rare is 1 in 1900 packages.

The Cup album has different types of stickers. The specials are burgundy, bronze, silver and gold. Golds are priced in the four digits, varying according to the player stamped.