Young promise of Palmeiras feels his knee and leaves crying in the under-17

the victory of palm trees by 4 to 2 over the International, in the Brasileirão Sub-17, had cruel refinements for a player in particular. It is about Figueiredo, one of the biggest promises of the club in the category, who left the match in tears.

The 16-year-old midfielder needed to be substituted after suffering, alone, an injury in a bid that made the individual marking on the opposing athlete. This happened in the 20th minute of the first half, when the youngster put his hand on his right knee and asked for the exchange.

The treatment started still on the bench, with the application of an ice pack on the spot. in conversation with the THROW!Alviverde said he still did not have more information about the severity of the injury and said that the midfielder will undergo examinations as soon as the delegation returns to São Paulo.

Recently, Figueiredo signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras. Signed at the Football Academy, the player’s new contract is valid for three years, the maximum limit allowed by law. In addition, the termination fine is 60 million euros (R$ 312 million).

The player has been with Verdão since 2015 and, this season, there have been 12 games and six goals scored so far.