“Your family will stop grazing in someone else’s field”

Ex-cowboy will pay a visit to his old boss and the weather will warm up

In the next chapters ofSertão Sea”, Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé)who now only goes by José, will pay a visit to the lands of colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu) and the atmosphere between the rivals will not be the best. That’s because Zé will make it clear that he will do everything to get the city out of the farmer’s domain.

The new entrepreneur will make his intentions clear to the father of Tertulinho (Renato Góes): “Canta Pedra will no longer be your domain. A sesmaria that passed from hand to hand over the years. His family will stop grazing in someone else’s field, Colonel”.

Revolted by the lines, the eldest will question the offense: “Are you calling me horseback?”. In the middle of the scene, Deodora (Deborah Bloch) will try to contain the situation and will ask José to leave the place, showing himself later to the companion who also felt the threat tone.

Afraid and fearing a possible revenge from the nouveau riche in town, Tertulinho’s mother gives the colonel some advice: “Don’t threaten the boy anymore. Something will happen to him, and justice will follow. From who? From you”. The scene is scheduled to air this Wednesday (14).