Zamp provides more than 1,300 job vacancies across the country

Zamp, ex-BK Brasil, offers more than 1,300 job openings across the country. There are opportunities to work in Burguer King and Popeyes restaurants in different cities in the Southeast, Northeast, Midwest and South regions, in addition to opportunities for the company’s corporate.

In the latter case, the vacancies are for Barueri, in São Paulo, where the company’s office is located, and the emphasis is on the areas of planning, marketing, training and technology. Among the positions available are: National Trade Marketing Analyst, Content Analyst, Investor Relations Analyst, Pricing Analyst, Training Planning and Control Coordinator, CRM Analyst, Senior Planning and Control Analyst and more.

Those interested in working in one of the Burger King and Popeyes restaurants will be able to apply for leadership positions, such as restaurant management and shift coordination, which require a college degree or higher. There are also vacancies for service and young apprentices, which aim to recruit professionals who are looking for their first job and who are studying or who have finished high school.

The company’s objective is to train new talents and ensure their personal and professional development, so that it provides a space where all people are welcome and have the opportunity to grow, offering a career path program.

Contractors will receive a fixed salary, variable compensation compatible with the market – which does not apply to the Young Apprentice program -, transportation vouchers, among other benefits.

how to apply

The list of available opportunities can be found here, where you can also get more information about the requirements and talent pool. Entries, in turn, can be made via WhatsApp, through the recruitment bot at (11) 94317 6360.