16 more games are on their way to Xbox Game Pass; see the list

Microsoft revealed this Thursday (15) that the Xbox Game Pass service should receive several additions to its catalog in September that go beyond those listed by her at the beginning of the month. Among the highlights are games like Assassin’s Creed Odysseyes Ni No Kuni Remasteredwhich can still be downloaded by subscribers today.

The company also revealed that, From the 29th of this month, PC players will have access to Valheim, a survival game released in 2021 that is still in its Early Access. On the 20th it will be the turn to deathloopa shooting game developed by Bethesda, lose its exclusivity on PlayStation 5 and officially arrive on Xbox Series X|S.

While some of the announcements were made by the company on its own networks, others ended up being part of its presentation on Tokyo Game Show 2022. This is the case of Ni No Kuni Revenant Kingdom, Guilty Gear Strive and Blazblue Cross Tag Battlewhich should come to the service (and Xbox platforms) at future dates.

New additions to Xbox Game Pass

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Now available

– Now available Ni No Kuni Remastered – Now available

– Now available Danganronpa V 3 – Now available

– Now available Amazing Cultivation Simulation – Now available

– Now available deathloop – September 20

– September 20 moonscars – 27th of September

– 27th of September Valheim – September 29

– September 29 Versus Evil’s Eville – October 11

– October 11 The Big Con – no date

– no date Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan – no date

– no date The Walking Dead: The Final Season – no date

– no date Arcane Homestead – 2023

– 2023 Turnip Boy Robs a Bank – 2023

– 2023 Guilty Gear Strive – 2023

– 2023 BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle – 2023

– 2023 Ni No Kuni Revenant Kingdom – 2023

Microsoft promises more news soon

The expectation is that these are just some of the games that will join the Xbox Game Pass catalog in the near future, with more details to be released at a later date. As revealed earlier, On October 18th, subscribers will receive access to the PC and Xbox versions of Plague Tale: Requiemsequel to the hit developed by Asobo Studios.

In keeping with its tradition, Microsoft is expected to reveal a new list of additions early next month, which should bring games to Xbox, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming service. The company should also let you know which titles will be removed from the system, offering players the chance to purchase them at a discount before that happens.

