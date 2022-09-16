5 Vasco news today that rocked (15/09) | fans

Credit: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco

Vasco da Gama will need to win against Náutico this Friday (16) at 19:00 (Brasília time), for the 30th round of the Brasileirão Serie A. Check out the news from Cruzmaltino that hit today.

Cruzmaltino has been monitoring names for the next season. Thus, midfielder Juan Quintero, 29, entered the Hill Giant’s radar. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, 777 Partners, which owns 70% of Vasco’s SAF, plans to make a proposal to the number 10 of River Plate, who plays in the Colombia national team. However, the hiring will only be viable if Vasco moves up to the Brasileirão Serie A.

Quintero’s agent is expected by Vasco next week

According to Nicola, there is a negotiation and the athlete’s manager, who is unhappy with the reservation at River, will meet in Rio with the executives of 777 Partners next week. Thus, Quintero gave the go-ahead for the talks to continue and Rodrigo Riep, the Colombian’s agent, will get to know Vasco’s structure in the coming days.

Quintero’s performance for the season

So, for River Plate, the Colombian national team player has 29 matches in 2022. Even so, there were only ten as a starter and another 19 starting on the bench. Despite this, the midfielder intended by Vasco has five goals and five assists.

Bad record against Z4 teams

Even if they are undefeated in São Januário in the Brasileirão Serie B, Vasco will need, against the lantern Náutico tomorrow, to overcome the low performance against clubs in the relegation zone. According to the Spy Statistical GE, Cruzmaltino faced teams in Z4 six times on occasions of clashes. However, he managed only one victory, three more draws and two defeats, with a use of only 33.3%.

Andrey Santos celebrates renewal

This Wednesday (14), Andrey Santos signed a new contract with Vasco. In this sense, the new bond runs until September 2027. The 18-year-old midfielder celebrated the agreement with his family, in a statement to Vasco TV.

“Firstly, I would like to thank God for everything he has done in my life, for the opportunity to be here at this club renewing my contract. Thank all my staff, my family, who have always been with me. To Luiz Mello and Paulo Bracks who gave us all the necessary support. Incredible moment for both me and my family, it was always a dream to be at this club, happy to be renewing the contract.”