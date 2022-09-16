7 reasons to include fruit in your diet







lemon benefits Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

when we talk about lemon benefits, probably, you should already think about immunity. After all, like most citrus fruits, our blue whiting friend is also rich in vitamin C, a nutrient famous for helping the body against colds and flu.

However, the benefits of lemon go far beyond that. Therefore, to prove this fact, the nutritionist, Dr. Fernando Cerqueira, specialist in weight loss and performance, separated some reasons for you to include fruit in your diet. Check out:

lemon benefits

1. Helps the body detoxify itself

“Lemon alone is not capable of losing weight. But, it is an important adjuvant in the detoxification of the body, for having dietary fibers in its composition. Which helps in satiety, favoring the digestive process”, reveals the nutritionist.

2. Reduces swelling

This detox cited by Dr. Cerqueira also helps in the proper functioning of the intestine. “Lemon consumption prevents constipation and constipation. Making the person less bloated”, he adds.

3. Fights fluid retention

In addition, lemon intake also helps the body to expel excess stored fluid. That is, a factor that directly contributes to health and well-being. “It’s a great diuretic in which toxins are flushed out through the urine,” says the doctor.

Your body thanks you

4. Rich in various vitamins and minerals

Then, proper consumption of the fruit can avoid numerous nutritional deficiencies. “It is very rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, iron and has other antioxidant components, such as: polyphenols, limonoids and caffeic acid”, reveals Dr. fencing.

5. Increases immunity

All this abundance in nutrients makes the body ready to fight possible infections. “It acts in our body as a powerful antioxidant and helps to improve the immune system, preventing diseases such as flu, colds and even anemia”, he says.

6. Good for the heart

If you increase your lemon consumption, your heart will thank you. “The fruit is also rich in potassium – an important mineral, which helps to lower blood pressure. It reduces the chances of heart attack and stroke in the body”, says the nutritionist.

7. It has great versatility

“Lemon can be consumed mixed with water – which the person is ingesting during the day – in juices, such as lemonade, and salad dressings. Some people are sensitive to citric acid. So it’s better to be aware of headaches, skin changes or gastrointestinal pain”, concludes Dr. fencing.

