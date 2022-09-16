7 things the British royal family is banned from doing

Members of British royalty may have privileges, but they also have a number of impediments that to a commoner might seem strange.

Such royal family rules are updated over the centuries, but some remain to this day, each with its own meaning. Most of the time, prohibitions are aimed at the safety and well-being of the nobility, but there are rules that are followed only by tradition.

Here are some of the real ‘prohibitions’:

Women can’t wear colored nail polish

Royal women’s nails cannot be extravagantly colored. For this reason, Queen Elizabeth II has always used the same light pink shade on her nails for over 30 years. Makeup and hairstyle should also take into account the natural appearance of the face.

Couples should not show public affection

It’s not a law, but traditionally, royal couples don’t even hold hands in public. Even a kiss is only seen during weddings, as it was at ceremonies with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Kate Middleton with Prince William. Still, both cases were considered a ‘break of protocol’.

The rule is also seen as a way of not offending a foreign culture while traveling.

can’t vote

Members of the royal family must maintain a neutral stance on matters related to politics. For the same reason, they do not vote during elections. The nobility must also avoid political opinions in public.

In 2016, for example, the newspaper ‘The Sun’ carried the headline that the Queen supported Brexit, which was quickly rejected by Buckingham Palace. The case was taken to the Independent Press Standards Organisation, which regulates the press in the UK, and the paper was forced to issue a retraction.

Singles don’t wear a tiara

By tradition in royalty, the tiara symbolizes a transition in a woman’s life from single to married. Therefore, no single woman can wear the accessory. This was the case with Meghan Markle, who only wore a tiara for the first time on her wedding day to Prince Harry.

can’t travel together

All members of the royal family who are close in line to the throne cannot travel together without the King/Queen’s permission. The measure is to prevent some tragedy, such as a plane crash, from causing greater damage to the royal family.

Currently, Prince William is still able to travel with his three children together, but when firstborn George turns 12, the trips will have to be separated.

They cannot travel without black clothing in their luggage.

In 1952, Elizabeth traveled to Africa and was surprised by the death of her father, King George VI. On that occasion, she was without black clothing that could have symbolized her mourning during the journey back to England.

Since then, it has been established that every member of the royal family must have this accessory during any trip.

Children cannot wear long pants

Rules with prohibitions also apply to noble children. By royal protocol, boys are only allowed to wear tailored shorts until they are eight years old.

The measure is seen as a matter of class and appreciation of royal knees. However, this rule was broken when Prince George appeared, at the age of five, wearing slacks during Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Girls should always wear a dress. By the rules, skirts, pants or shorts are not allowed.