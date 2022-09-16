9 months pregnant and babies sleep on the floor of the Guarulhos airport in an Afghan camp; activists demand government solution | Sao Paulo

It is in the corner of Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos, that Afghans are living in Brazil after fleeing the Taliban regime. Last month, 153 entered the country and, last Monday (12), another 50 people arrived. Among them, a nine-month pregnant woman and two-month-old babies.

The arrival of these groups takes place since last year, when US troops ended 20 years of military intervention in Afghanistan and the Taliban extremist group returned to power. The following month, the government of Brazil published an ordinance establishing the granting a temporary visa, for the purpose of humanitarian reception, to Afghan citizens.

The application for a humanitarian visa, unlike a refugee visa, must be made outside Brazil, at a consular authority. In the case of Afghanistan, the closest is the Islamabad embassy in Pakistan.

Afghanistan: One year after Taliban return, Afghans report torture and disillusionment

Taliban marks one year since US troop withdrawal

However, without money, entire families camped out in the halls for days waiting to be welcomed. The situation worries activists trying to help.

“I’ve seen pregnant women sleeping on the floor, I’ve seen 2-month-old babies having to sleep on the floor because they don’t have a mattress, they don’t have a mattress, at least we have to give these people a minimum of comfort”, he says. human trafficking activist Swany Zenobini.

“Vulnerable people, who have the language barrier, who don’t speak the language and who desperately need to find a place. So, when you come up with a proposal for a house, it is natural that a father of a family accepts this proposal, no matter how much he has some fear. So, we need to be aware, yes, because this situation that is happening is leaving all people vulnerable to being enticed into human trafficking”, he emphasizes.

Afghans are camped out at Guarulhos airport (SP)

Tahera worked at a tourist agency and studied psychology. She was banned from working and studying. Her sister, who is still a child, was also banned from going to school. With no alternative, she and her family of 8 disembarked in Brazil.

At the moment, her biggest concern is for her sister, who is 9 months pregnant, is in pain and is sleeping on the floor.

2 of 4 Afghans at Guarulhos Airport — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Afghans at Guarulhos Airport — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Hamid told the report of TV Globo who was an administrative manager and who worked at the Ministry of Justice. All of them ask to be interviewed without showing their face, because they fear retaliation for the relatives who stayed in Afghanistan.

“Some people are without resources and have nowhere to stay,” said the administrative manager.

3 of 4 Afghan camp at Guarulhos Airport — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Afghan camp at Guarulhos Airport — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The city of Guarulhos said that the volume of people arriving is greater than the capacity to attend. But from January until now, 447 people have been assisted at the post located at the airport.

One of the entities that is helping families arriving at the airport is Caritas. Since October, she has served 400 Afghans and says more public policies are needed to address this issue.

“There is a real need for action by the federal government to motivate state and municipal governments to think about public policies to think about shelters and the classification of shelters so that they can welcome this immigrant and refugee population”, says Father Marcelo Marostica, director of Caritas Archdiocesan of São Paulo.

Social drama at Guarulhos airport

According to the secretary of social assistance of Guarulhos, Fábio Cavalcanti, all emergency actions are being carried out.

“The municipality is providing emergency care. We end up helping with food security, the immediate help is from the city hall, a matter of blankets, water, health. City hall is setting up vaccination coverage and vaccination is inside the humanized care post. What makes it difficult is the question of unpredictability. We are seeing with Itamaraty so that we can be informed of the visas released”, she emphasizes.

The Secretary of Social Development of the State stated, in a note, that it is available for any assistance guidance that is given by the Federal Public Ministry.

“The Federal Government is the one who allows and supervises the entry of migrants into the national territory through the issuance of humanitarian visas.”

The concessionaire responsible for the airport in Guarulhos stated, in a statement, that it is up to the police authorities to combat human trafficking.