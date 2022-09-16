90% increase in meningitis cases puts ES on alert

Meningococcal C conjugate vaccine. Credit: Disclosure/SESA

The progressive drop in vaccination rates is being accompanied by an increase in meningitis cases in Espírito Santo. From January to September this year, 158 cases of the disease were recorded, with 41 deaths, among viral, bacterial and fungal infections in the state. This number of cases is 90% higher than that recorded in the entire year of 2021, when there were 83 meningitis records in the state. And the number of deaths from the disease more than doubled compared to last year, which had 19 deaths – the increase, then, was 115%. In 2020, the meningitis record in Espírito Santo had also been lower than this year. At that time, there were 63 cases and 23 deaths.

Experts note that this increase in meningitis deaths can be explained by the reduction in meningitis vaccination rates recorded over the same period. In 2019, according to the State Health Department (Sesa), vaccination coverage in Espírito Santo reached 90.46% of the target audience. In the following years, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the rates dropped: 84.34% in 2020; and 78.63% in 2021.

Sesa explains that, for the purpose of comparing cases of meningitis in a territory, in order to show growth or reduction of cases, a control diagram is made, which takes into account the available data from the last ten years.

VACCINATION

With the objective of expanding vaccination coverage against the disease to 80%, a goal established by the Ministry of Health, Sesa made available in July this year, temporarily until September 30, the expansion of vaccination against meningococcal meningitis C for adolescents aged 13 to 19 years not yet immunized — normally, the immunizer is available in the National Vaccination Calendar for those up to 12 years old.

According to the folder, this is the main age group responsible for maintaining the circulation of the disease. Health workers, due to exposure, should also be vaccinated.

GET YOUR DOUBTS ABOUT MENINGITIS

What is meningitis?

Meningitis is an inflammation of the meninges, the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord.

What causes?

According to the Ministry of Health, the disease can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. Viral and bacterial meningitis are the most important for public health, considering the magnitude of their occurrence and the potential to produce outbreaks. The folder also explained that, despite being usually caused by microorganisms, meningitis can also originate from inflammatory processes, such as cancer (metastases to meninges), lupus, reaction to some drugs, head trauma and brain surgeries.

How does the disease manifest itself in Brazil?

In Brazil, meningitis is considered an endemic disease. Cases of the disease are expected throughout the year, with occasional outbreaks and epidemics. Bacterial meningitis is more common between autumn and winter, and viral meningitis in spring and summer. Males are also the most affected by the disease.

How is it transmitted?

In general, transmission is from person to person, through the respiratory tract, by droplets and secretions from the nose and throat. Fecal-oral transmission also occurs, through ingestion of contaminated water and food and contact with feces.

How is bacterial meningitis transmitted?

Usually, the bacteria that cause bacterial meningitis are spread from one person to another through the airways, droplets, and secretions from the nose and throat. Other bacteria can spread through food, such as Listeria monocytogenes and Escherichia coli. It is important to know that some people can carry these bacteria without being sick. These people are called “carriers”. Most of these people don’t get sick, but they can still spread it to other people.

How is viral meningitis transmitted?

Viral meningitis can be transmitted in different ways depending on the virus causing the disease. In the case of enteroviruses, the contamination is fecal-oral, and the viruses can be acquired by close contact (touching or shaking hands) with an infected person; touching objects or surfaces that contain the virus and then touching your eyes, nose or mouth before washing hands, changing an infected person’s diapers, drinking water or eating raw foods that contain the virus. Arboviruses are transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes.

How is meningitis caused by fungi transmitted?

Fungal meningitis is not spread from person to person. Fungi are usually acquired through inhalation of spores (small pieces of fungi) that enter the lungs and can reach the meninges. Some fungi are found in soils or environments contaminated with bird or bat droppings. Another fungus, called Candida, which can also cause meningitis, is usually acquired in a hospital setting.

How is meningitis caused by parasites transmitted?

The parasites that cause meningitis are not transmitted from person to person, and typically infect animals rather than people. People become infected by eating contaminated products or foods that have the infectious form or stage of the parasite.

What are the symptoms?

Meningitis caused by viruses is usually milder and the symptoms resemble those of the flu and colds. The disease occurs mainly among children, who have fever, headache, a little stiff neck, lack of appetite, irritation. Bacterial ones are more serious and in a short time the symptoms appear: high fever, malaise, vomiting, severe headache and neck pain, difficulty putting the chin on the chest and, sometimes, red spots spread over the body. This is a sign that the infection is rapidly spreading through the blood and the risk of generalized infection is greatly increased. In babies, one can also observe: tense or elevated soft spot; moan when touched; restlessness with high-pitched crying; body rigidity with involuntary movements, or “soft” body, dropped.

What is the treatment?

Due to the severity of the clinical picture, suspected cases of meningitis are always admitted to hospitals. Therefore, when a case is suspected, it is urgent to seek a hospital emergency room for medical evaluation.

How is bacterial meningitis treated?

For the treatment of bacterial meningitis, antibiotic therapy is used in a hospital environment, with drugs of choice and therapeutic dosages prescribed by the attending physicians. Supportive treatment, such as fluid replacement and careful assistance, is also recommended.

What about viral meningitis?

For viral meningitis, in most cases, antiviral drugs are not treated. In general, people are hospitalized and monitored for signs of greater severity and recover spontaneously. However, some viruses, such as herpesvirus, can cause meningitis, requiring the use of a specific antiviral. The proper conduct is always determined by the medical team accompanying the case.

What about the treatment of fungal meningitis?

In fungal meningitis, the treatment is longer, with high and prolonged doses of antifungal medication, chosen according to the fungus identified in the patient’s body. The response to treatment is also dependent on the person’s immunity, and patients with a history of HIV/AIDS, diabetes, cancer, and other immunosuppressive diseases are treated with utmost rigor and care by the medical staff.

How is parasitic meningitis treated?

In parasitic meningitis, both the medication against the infection and the medication to relieve the symptoms are administered by a medical team to an inpatient. In these cases, symptoms such as headache and fever are very strong, and so symptom relief medication is as important as treatment against the parasite.

What is the best prevention for the disease?

Meningitis is a syndrome that can be caused by different infectious agents. For some of these, there are primary prevention measures, such as vaccines and chemoprophylaxis. Vaccines are available to prevent the main causes of bacterial meningitis.

What vaccines are available in the child’s vaccination schedule of the National Immunization Program?

Meningococcal C (Conjugate) vaccine protects against meningococcal disease caused by serogroup C. Another vaccine is the 10-valent pneumococcal (conjugate) vaccine, which protects against invasive diseases caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae, including meningitis. There is also pentavalent, which protects against invasive diseases caused by Haemophilus influenzae serotype B, such as meningitis, and also against diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough and hepatitis B.

This video may interest you