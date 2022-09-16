A Fazenda 14: Pétala Barreiros opens the game and admits to having received external information during confinement: “It came to us…”

The weather is hot in “The farm”. The reality show had a nasty fight between Deolane Bezerra and Deborah Albuquerque this Thursday morning (15th). The redhead even said that the lawyer and Thomas Costa entered the reality show with insider and outside information.

in conversation with Kerline, martian redhead, Small strawberry and Ingrid Oharain the bedroom, Petal opened the game and revealed that he heard about the speech of the husband of Deborah about Deolane. “I already knew”, said the influencer to colleagues. The statement caused doubts in the other peoas, who began to question the influencer.

“That was before [do reality]?”He asked Kerline. Petal confirmed that it was during confinement. Confused, the former BBB questioned how they found out. Ingrid asked what information had arrived. “That her husband said ‘Deborah is the only person who can beat Deolane in there'”explained Petal.

“So did you find out at the hotel? Did you leak this information?”insisted Kerline. “Somehow, it got to us. But it’s all over the gossip Instagrams”said Petal. It is worth mentioning that before entering the reality, the participants are confined in a hotel and cannot have contact or have external information.

What happened?

Once the participation of Deborah and Deolane in “The farm“, Bruno Salomão, the redhead’s husband, declared that his wife would be the only one capable of clashing with the lawyer. The information was exposed by columnist Leo Dias, from “Metrópoles”, at the premiere of the program and shook the friendship that was being established between the two.