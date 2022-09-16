A lot of itching, sweating and a trip to the dentist made him discover lymphoma – 09/15/2022

Over the course of two years, Antonio Caetano Marques, 71, an electronics technician, had some symptoms, such as itching, excessive sweating and weight loss, that went unnoticed. At the request of a dentist friend, who was going to do an evaluation and a budget, he did a blood count, which showed changes. Antonio, who is Portuguese, then went to a hematologist, found out that he has cancer in the lymphatic system, but he is currently not undergoing any treatment. Next, he tells his story:

“In 2019, I started to have intense itching in my testicles, it wasn’t that typical itching that all men have in the region. I went to the pharmacy and told the pharmacist what was happening. She said it was probably because of the humidity and I passed an ointment.

Two months later, the itching returned, but this time in the shins. I scratched so hard it made a sore. The UBS doctor said it got infected because I scratched it with my fingernails. He prescribed an antibiotic ointment and advised to always scratch with just your fingers to avoid infections.

The itching was cyclical, going back and forth in various regions of the body. Another symptom I had was night sweats. In the two episodes where it happened, I woke up at night cold and my shirt was soaked.

In 2021, I went to a dentist who recommended me to get a dental implant. I thought the cost of the procedure with her was expensive and asked a friend, who is also a dentist, for a quote. My friend said that in order to evaluate my teeth and, consequently, the budget, he would need to do a panoramic X-ray and a complete blood count. I thought it was strange because the old dentist had never asked, but I ended up doing it.

In the first result, some rates were very high. The lab thought it was an error and asked to redo it. I repeated, I took the new result to my dentist friend, but he said that the exam was still altered and asked me to look for a doctor.

I went to a private consultation with a hematologist, he analyzed the result and did the clinical examination, palpated my neck, groin, arms and armpits. I had never noticed, but he showed me that I have some ganglia under my armpits, it looks like a flat ball, it resembles a lupine.

The doctor asked if I noticed anything different in my body lately, like itching, excessive sweating, weight loss.

I told him about the itching, the two nights I woke up with my shirt soaked and that some people had commented that I was thinner — I weighed myself in the office and saw that I was 5 kg lighter, as I was always thin, I didn’t even notice.

The hematologist suspected that I had lymphoma and asked me to do more tests and a biopsy.

After the result, I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system. He explained that I would not need to undergo cancer treatment at that moment because I have almost no symptoms and because my condition is stable. He explained that it will only be necessary if the lymphoma increases in size very quickly and the disease becomes aggressive.

The doctor gave me a report to continue the follow-up by the SUS. Every four months, I see a hematologist and have a checkup for lymphoma monitoring. In general, I continue to live my life normally.

I am 71 years old and, with the exception of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, I do not have any illnesses, I do not take medication, I am active, I work, I sleep well, I do not smoke, I do not drink alcohol, and I eat well.

I confess that my biggest problem is being sedentary, I need to do some physical activity to improve my health even more.

One thing I learned from this is that our body talks and always gives signals when something is wrong.

Sometimes it can be a seemingly silly symptom that we don’t give much importance to. I myself could never have imagined that an itch could be the sign of a serious illness like cancer.

So my tip is: get to know your body, pay attention to what it says and, when in doubt, look for a doctor to help you find out if you have something.”

understand lymphoma

Lymphoma is a cancer in the lymphatic system (corresponding to a heterogeneous group of tumors in this system), which spreads in an orderly manner and has distinct characteristics and behaviors.

It is divided into two major groups: Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL). The main difference between them is the presence of large B cells, called Reed-Sternberg cells inside the lymph nodes, together with the proliferation of inflammatory cells, which together lead to the diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Other lymphomas that do not have this characteristic cell are called non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

In general, Hodgkin’s lymphoma usually appears in younger people, between 15-25 years old, and the most common symptoms are enlarged lymph nodes (popularly known as lumps or bumps) in the neck and armpits; pruritus (itching); night sweats and tiredness.

Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma manifests itself more in the elderly, over 60 years old, and has symptoms such as tiredness, weight loss, enlarged lymph nodes in the armpits, groin and abdomen.

The cause is multifactorial, but autoimmune diseases, immunodeficiency, and some viruses, such as HIV, herpes, and hepatitis C, are implicated in some cases of lymphoma. The diagnosis is made exclusively by biopsy of an enlarged lymph node and performing specific tests.

An altered general blood test may suggest that there is something to investigate. Imaging exams can also assist in the process.

Aggressive lymphomas are treated after diagnosis for the chance of significant cure. In these cases, chemotherapy, with or without immunotherapy, is the standard treatment. In some situations, radiation therapy may also be performed.

There are also indolent lymphomas, whose tumor growth rate is low and treatment can be delayed. Treating the patient with no symptoms or at an early stage will not change how long he or she will live. All lymphomas will grow, but some are so slowly that the person ends up dying of another disease.

In these cases, like Antonio’s, the recommendation is to make a periodic follow-up to monitor the growth of the lymph node. It’s what is called watch and waitin English, that is, observe and wait, before starting cancer treatment.

Sources: Celso Massumoto, hematologist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês (SP), PhD in hematology at FMUSP (São Paulo University School of Medicine) and member of Abrale (Brazilian Leukemia and Lymphoma Association); and Talita Silveiraonco-hematologist at the ACCamargo Cancer Center (SP).

