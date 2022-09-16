“About R$ 5.7 million/year”; Real Madrid agrees to pay salaries and Ancelotti wants ‘baby’ from Dorival Júnior at Flamengo

Always keeping an eye on the Brazilian market, just as they did with Vinícius Júnior, the meringues can negotiate with Mais Querido

O Flamengo lives a very good moment in the season, fighting directly for 3 cups still in 2022 and giving a lot of hope to the fans, who recently suffered a lot when Paulo Sousa was in charge. Dorival Júnior’s team has evolved a lot and wants to succeed in the next month to crown this unique phase.

Anyway, even with many things to happen this year, some issues are starting to be discussed internally, aiming at the future of Mais Querido, whether about the arrival of some players, or even the departure of others. All this brilliance on the field makes Europeans always open their eyes and consider high proposals.

Still discussing renewal and a salary increase for João GomesRubro-Negro had to turn on the warning signal: according to the Gávea News portal, reported on Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, Real Madrid is willing to offer a salary of 475 thousand reais (about R$ 5.7 million per year) to close the midfielder, one of the highlights today.

It is worth remembering that the young man is the absolute owner of Dorival’s team and one of the fans’ favorites, but has the lowest salary of the professional cast: around 50 thousand reais. The issue of maturities has been the main obstacle, hampering negotiations for the renewal of the bond in Gáveaeven if both parties are interested in the deal.

It is important to remember that shirt 35 has also been wanted by Liverpool, who are looking for a new midfielder in January, to increase Klopp’s options. Because of this, Flamengo leaders will need to “tighten their foot” so as not to lose one of the main players in the position, treated as a jewel.