Accused of demeaning Manoel and lacking charisma, Patrícia Poeta makes a post to counter criticism: “Now enough! Enough!”

247 – Presenter Patrícia Poeta decided to break the silence on the constant criticism she receives from viewers of the Meeting. Through a publication on her Instagram, the journalist made it clear that she will no longer tolerate lies about her. The report is from the Metrópoles portal.

“I thought a thousand times if I would make this post, because the last thing I want is to give the spotlight to people who propagate evil, hypocritical people, liars, who want to gain audience or clicks, whatever the cost, in a surreal lack of respect. Even before the premiere of the Encounter, I have been bombarded with lies about myself. Every day, a new one”, began Poeta.

“I need to be frank and open with you, as I have always been throughout my life: seeing these people making up stories about me (absurd things, by the way) hurts a lot. I’ve only been moving forward with a smile on my face, at this point in my life, because I love what I do, because I have family and friends who are always close by and because I know what my mission is in this life,” he added.

Then, Patricia thanked her audience: “My hug to each person who will see me on the show is of pure gratitude and as sincere as possible. For them and for those who watch me on TV, I had a claw – that even I was unaware of. For more than 60 days I was silent. I dryly swallowed malicious attacks and unreasonable lies told by irresponsible people. But now enough! Enough!”.

