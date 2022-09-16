Actor is arrested in the act in RJ for child pornography

Actor José Dumont, 72, was arrested in the act by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, this afternoon, for storing child pornography. He was cast in the soap opera “Todos as Flores”, on Globoplay, but was removed from the TV Globo streaming platform project due to the crime.

The information was confirmed to splash by the Victim Child and Adolescent Police Station (DCAV). According to police, José Dumont was the target of searches in an investigation for possessing images of sex involving children.

During the search at the artist’s home, police found child pornography on the actor’s equipment. Thus, he was arrested in the act and taken to the specialized police station, where he is at the disposal of justice.

“According to the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station (DCAV), the author was arrested in flagrante delicto for the crime of storing sex images involving children. The investigation is under secrecy,” the Civil Police said in a statement.

José Dumont has more than 40 years of career and national recognition for his work in films and soap operas. In 2021, the actor acted in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, on TV Globo, where he played Colonel Eudoro Mendes.

TV Globo informed the splash that José Dumont was hired for a work and was removed from the Globoplay soap opera project “Todas as Flores”, due to “the reported facts”.

Actor José Dumont was hired as the right work specifically for the soap opera “All Flowers”, to be shown on Globoplay. In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the soap opera. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties that have any relationship with it.

splash tries to contact José Dumont’s defense. The space remains open for demonstration.