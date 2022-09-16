Actor is arrested in the act in RJ for child pornography

Actor José Dumont, 72, was arrested in the act by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, this afternoon, for storing child pornography. He is currently cast in the soap opera “All Flowers”, on Globoplay, TV Globo’s streaming platform.

The information was given by the program “Cidade Alerta” (RecordTV) and confirmed by splash. According to the police, José Dumont was the target of searches in an investigation by the Police Department for Child and Adolescent Victims (DCAV) for possessing images of sex involving children.

During the search at the artist’s home, the police found child pornography on the actor’s equipment. Thus, he was arrested in the act and taken to the specialized police station, where he is at the disposal of justice.

“According to the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station (DCAV), the author was arrested in flagrante delicto for the crime of storing sex images involving children. The investigation is under secrecy,” the Civil Police said in a statement.

In 2021, the actor acted in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, on TV Globo, where he played Colonel Eudoro Mendes. Currently, he is part of the cast of the production “All Flowers”, on Globoplay.

splash got in touch with TV Globo to find out the channel’s positioning because José Dumont is in a production that will be released by the station. The actor’s defense has not yet been found by the report. The space is open for manifestation.