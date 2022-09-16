Actor José Dumont is arrested for storing child pornography content in Rio

According to the Civil Police, images were found on the artist’s computer and cell phone.

Disclosure / Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro

Actor José Dumont was arrested for possession of child pornography



Actor José Dumont, 72 years old, was arrested in the act by the Civil police of Rio de Janeiro this Thursday, 15, on charges of storing content with child pornography on cell phones and personal computers. According to the agency, “images of sex involving children” were found at Dumont’s residence. According to the Police Department for Child and Adolescent Victims (DCAV), the investigation is confidential. The artist’s last character on TV Globo was Coronel Eudoro, from the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, still in 2021.

The communication department of Rede Globo stated that Dumont was cast in the soap opera “Todas as Flores”, which will be shown on the streaming service “Globoplay”. Faced with the facts, however, the network decided to cut him from the attraction. “The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties that have any relationship with it”, says a note released by the group. Dumont was sent to the Benfica prison, located in the North Zone of Rio, where he will undergo a custody hearing. the website of Young pan tries to contact the actor’s defense.