Actor José Dumont is arrested for storing child pornography | Rio de Janeiro

The actor José Dumont was arrested in the act this Thursday (15) suspected of storing images of child pornography mobile phone and personal computer. He is being also investigated for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old boy.

The complaint came from neighbors. According to the investigation, security cameras at the condominium where he lives caught the actor committing abuses against a 12 year old teenageras kisses and caresses.

Police said he approached the boy a year ago, offering financial aid and gifts.

1 of 2 Actor José Dumont is arrested for storing images of child pornography — Photo: Disclosure Actor José Dumont is arrested for storing images of child pornography – Photo: Disclosure

This Thursday, while executing the search and seizure warrant at the actor’s house, the police found videos and photos containing child pornography on personal cell phone and computer. The court had also authorized the breach of confidentiality.

José Dumont was arrested in the act. According to the Child and Adolescent Statute, storing images of sex involving children is a crime.

The actor was taken to the Victim Child and Adolescent Police Station (DCAV).

In the late afternoon, the underwent a custody hearing and was held in prison.

2 of 2 José Dumont in ‘Death and Life Severina’ — Photo: Grupo Globo Collection José Dumont in ‘Death and Life Severina’ — Photo: Grupo Globo Collection

Born in Bananeiras, Paraíba, in August 1950, José Dumont began his career in theater and participated in more than 40 films, such as “O Homem que Virou Suco”, “A Hora da Estrela” and “Dois Filhos de Francisco”.

He was awarded as the best actor in several festivals, such as Gramado, in 1981.

At Globo, he debuted in the 1970s, in programs such as “Caso Verdade” and the series “Carga Pesada”. She starred in the special “Morte e Vida Severina”, which won the International Emmy.

At the station, he made more than 15 soap operas and series. Currently, she recorded participation in a Globoplay production.

José Dumont worked at the extinct TV Manchete.

At Record, where he stayed for almost a decade, he participated in series, such as “Milagres de Jesus”, and soap operas, such as “Caminhos do Coração” and “Mutantes”.

Globo released the following note: “Actor José Dumont was hired as the right work specifically for the telenovela “Todas as Flores”, to be shown on Globoplay. In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the telenovela. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties who have any relationship with it”.