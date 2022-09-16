Actor José Dumont is arrested in the act, in Rio, accused of storing images of child pornography | National Journal

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro arrested, this Thursday (15), the actor José Dumont in the act, for storing images of child pornography on his cell phone and personal computer.

The actor was already under investigation since August, on suspicion of rape of a vulnerable person.

The complaint came from neighbors. According to the investigation, Security cameras at the condominium where he lives caught Dumont abusing a 12-year-old boy, with kisses and caresses. Police say he approached the boy a year ago by offering financial aid and gifts.

This Thursday (15), while serving a search warrant at the actor’s house, police found videos and photos with child pornography on his computer and cell phone. The court had also authorized the breach of confidentiality. José Dumont was arrested in the act.

According to the Child and Adolescent Statute, storing images of sex involving children is a crime. José Dumont was taken to the Child and Adolescent Police Station.

The 72-year-old actor started his career in the theater, participated in more than 40 films, such as “O Homem Que Virou Juice”, “A Hora da Estrela” and “Dois Filhos de Francisco”. He was awarded Best Actor at several festivals, such as the one in Gamado, in 1981.

At Globo, he debuted in the 1970s, in programs such as “Caso Verdade” and the series “Carga Pesada”. She starred in the special “Morte e Vida Severina”, which won the International Emmy Award. She made more than 15 soap operas and series. He was currently recording participation in a Globoplay production.

José Dumont also worked at the extinct TV Manchete, where he played Juma’s father in the first version of Pantanal.

At Record, where he stayed for almost a decade, he participated in series such as “Milagres de Jesus” and soap operas such as “Caminhos do Coração” and “Mutantes”.

In a note, Globo stated that “actor José Dumont was hired as the right work, specifically for the soap opera “Todos as Flores”, to be shown on Globoplay. In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the soap opera. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties that have any relationship with it”.

In the late afternoon, actor JOsé Dumont was taken to the Benfica prison, where he will undergo a custody hearing this Friday (16).