Actor José Dumont is arrested on suspicion of pedophilia and rape, says newspaper

Veteran actor José Dumont, 72, was arrested on suspicion of pedophilia and rape of a vulnerable person this Thursday (15) in Rio de Janeiro by the Civil Police. The information is from “Cidade Alerta”.

According to the newspaper, Dumont is suspected of practicing pedophilia and storing child pornography images. He would have been arrested in flagrante delicto by the police and the investigation remains under wraps.

According to UOL, the actor would also be investigated for rape of a vulnerable person. He reportedly maintained a relationship with a 12-year-old fan, whom he helped financially.

Who is Jose Dumont?

Born in 1950, in Bananeiras, in the state of Paraíba, Jose Dumont is a recognized Brazilian actor in television, cinema and theater.

In his career as artists, he participated in numerous plays, soap operas and films. In cinema, he was in “2 Filhos de Francisco” (2005), “Cidade Baixa (2005), Olga (2004) and, more recently, in Curral (2021).

He is also well known for his participation in serials. In 1990, he played Gilberto Maurrá in “Pantanal”. He was also present in other successful productions, such as “Terra Nostra” (1999), “Caminhos do Coração” (2007) and is in the cast of “All Flowers”, scheduled to premiere in October this year on Globloplay.

