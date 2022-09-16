Actress Maitê Proença, who supported Bolsonaro, declares vote for Lula

“I say that my vote is anti-Bolsonaro”, affirmed the actress. “I will vote for Lula”, she said

247 – Actress Maitê Proença, who supported Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in 2018, informed that she will vote for the presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), according to information published this Thursday (15) by the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

“I say that my vote is anti-Bolsonaro. For the agreement with Marina, for the democratic union and in the hope that, after disregarding the campaign aggressions, so many good ideas from Ciro Gomes’ program will be taken advantage of, yes, I will vote for Lula”, said.

“My vote is for Bolsonaro not to be reelected. It is an absolute priority. But I would like us not to continue with this reasoning of conspiracies, of monthly allowances, with these fifth-rate people, because then we return to what we have today”, he said.

