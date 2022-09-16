Admission to private pension by class entities grows

posted on 9/14/2022 2:29 PM / updated on 9/14/2022 10:52 PM



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

As a form of supplementary pension, the established corporate plan can attract around 3,500 sponsoring companies across the country, according to data from the Brazilian Association of Closed Pension Entities (Abrapp), released this Wednesday (14/9). ). Representatives of the entities also defend that the market has the potential to double memberships.

“We estimate that, with 3,400 companies, if we double we will reach 7,000 next year, which I already consider a successful project”, explains Devanir Silva, Abrapp’s general superintendent. 10% adhere to the established corporate plans, the system will add twice the number of current participants.





Modalities

The instituted plan is one of the most recent regulated supplementary pension modalities in Brazil. It allows membership by unions, associations, federations and confederations, in partnership with business groups, to create sectoral funds and offer their affiliates the option of the corporate institution.

“This is the instituted corporate plan, which allows an economic group to adopt this new alternative for the formation of social security savings for its controlled, affiliated, interconnected, maintained and instituted companies. this plan”, says Luís Ricardo Martins, president of Abrapp.

Martins also points out that there are other examples of innovative and successful initiatives of the system in favor of the growth of closed supplementary pensions, such as the Abrapp Sectorial Fund, the creation of PrevSonho and the incentive to family plans, which grow rapidly and, today, , already have more than R$ 1 billion in assets, according to the entity.



