Africa asks for diamond return after queen’s death

In South Africa, calls are growing for the British royal family to return the world’s largest known cut diamond after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

known as the Great Star of Africa (Great Star of Africa, in translation) or Cullinan I, the diamond is cut from a larger gem that was mined in South Africa in 1905 and delivered to the british royal family by the country’s colonial authorities. Currently, the stone is mounted on a royal scepter belonging to the queen.

The demands for the return of Great Star of Africa and other diamonds — along with requests for repatriation — have intensified since the queen’s death. Many South Africans see Britain’s acquisition of the jewelry as illegitimate.

The queen’s death opened up a discussion about colonialism and how it relates to her legacy. South African media have been debating ownership of the gem, along with demands for payment of reparations.

“The diamond must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect,” activist Thanduxolo Sabelo told local media, adding that: “Our country’s and other countries’ minerals continue to benefit Britain at the expense of our people.” .

More than 6,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Great Star of Africa to be returned and displayed in a South African museum.

A member of the South African parliament, Vuyolwethu Zungula, urged his country to “demand reparations for all the damage caused by Britain” and also “demand the return of all gold and diamonds stolen by Britain”.