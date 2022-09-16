After a brother’s visit, Caixa approves R$ 29.6 million for works in the Bolsonaro clan’s city

Special Advisor to the Presidency, Mosart Aragão; mayor of Miracatu, Vinícius Brandão; President Jair Bolsonaro and his brother Renato Bolsonaro at the Alvorada Palace – Photo: Reproduction/Rede Social

On November 24 of last year, at 10:10 am, Renato Bolsonaro, Jair Bolsonaro’s brother, joined the Caixa Econômica Federal headquarters in Brasília. Accompanied by an entourage, he participated in a meeting on the 19th floor to discuss demands for resources for Miracatu, a city located 139 kilometers from São Paulo and where he worked as the mayor’s chief of staff. Almost a month after receiving the brother of the head of the Executive Branch, Caixa signed the release of R$ 29.6 million in transfers from the federal government to the municipality of Vale do Ribeira, the region where Jair Bolsonaro grew up.

This record volume of money is double the funds provided by Caixa to Miracatu over 14 years. During the Bolsonaro government alone, the municipality was awarded more than R$40 million in funds from agreements with ministries that passed through the bank’s scrutiny. Of this total, BRL 33.6 million were authorized in 2021, with the majority, BRL 29.6 million, allocated in December last year, shortly after the president’s brother passed through the financial institution’s headquarters.

Wanted, Renato Bolsonaro, who left the position of chief of staff in August to dedicate himself to the elections, and the mayor of Miracatu, Vinícius Brandão, declined to comment. By means of a note, Caixa stated that it acts only as “a representative of the Union” for the transfers and that it acts in accordance with the rules. It is up to the public bank to analyze the contracts and seal the payments of the agreements signed between the municipality and the ministries.

After the meeting at Caixa in Brasília, Renato Bolsonaro returned to Miracatu and participated in a live to celebrate what he called “the fruits of the trip to Brasília”.

– The portal (at the entrance of the city) came out. It’s already approved. I don’t want them to complain about too many works in the city. Let’s transform Miracatu – said the president’s brother.

In the same virtual broadcast, the mayor of the municipality, Vinícius Brandão, who also traveled to Brasília, where he visited the president at Palácio do Planalto, praised the projects that would be carried out in Miracatu:

– I think that by the middle of the year (2022) everything will be out for bids. You will get tired of seeing signs saying ‘we are under construction’ – she celebrated.

In addition to the gateway to the city of Miracatu, for which R$ 3.7 million was allocated, Caixa signed contracts for the realization of two more works celebrated in the live: the renovation of the event center, which cost R$ 6, 5 million, and a sports gym, for R$ 3.8 million.

For Registro, a neighboring city and the largest municipality in the region with 56,000 inhabitants, Caixa provided R$ 1.5 million in 2021, a volume that represents only 3.7% of the total destined in the same year for Miracatu, whose population is of 19,000 people.

– From the federal government we got almost nothing. We did several projects for Registro, which is the capital of Vale do Ribeira, but the Union does not distribute the funds evenly. They decided to prioritize the president’s brother and favored Miracatu too much. Everything is due to Renato and the president. As we are from the PSDB, they didn’t send anything here – says the mayor of Registro, Nilton José Hirota da Silva (PSDB).

The visit of Renato Bolsonaro and his entourage to Caixa Econômica’s headquarters was guided by the then advisor to the President of the Republic Mosart Aragão, according to councilor Henrique do Porto de Areia (PSB), from the base of the mayor of Miracatu.

– Renato organized the list of demands. Mosart took care of everything and took us to the bank’s headquarters – says Areia, adding: – There are a lot of resources coming. The town became a construction site.

After the meeting at the state bank, the councilor of Miracatu Moyses Neto (PSB), who participated in the expedition in Brasília, also praised the efforts of Jair Bolsonaro’s assistant. “Special thanks to Mosart Aragão for opening the doors to the federal government and they welcomed us very well (sic)”, Neto posted on social media.

Sought after, Aragon did not comment. Candidate for federal deputy for the PL, the former advisor at Palácio do Planalto started to count on the support of Renato Bolsonaro to campaign in Vale do Ribeira. The duo has toured cities in the region and in the interior of São Paulo. In search of votes, Aragão has presented himself as the “darling of the president”.

Last week, Aragão posted a video on his social media alongside Renato Bolsonaro asking for support from voters to elect the president’s former adviser.

– I am Renato Bolsonaro, brother of our president. I come to you to introduce the candidate Mosart, former special advisor to our president, who was at his side for more than 30 years. Present him at the request of our president, as a candidate for Federal deputy for São Paulo – said Renato Bolsonaro.