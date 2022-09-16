After a new drop in the price of gasoline, it is only valid to use ethanol in 4 states

After the most recent reduction in the price of regular gasoline at refineries, announced on the 1st by Petrobras, the fuel was 6.27% cheaper for consumers.

Today, the average price per liter is R$ 5.39 at Brazilian gas stations, according to the logistics and fleet management company Ticket Log.

Ethanol, on the other hand, dropped 8.12% in relation to August and today costs R$ 4.55, on average.

“Some cities, like Valentim Gentil, in São Paulo, already sell ethanol at R$ 2.90. In comparison with August, the number of states that had ethanol as the most advantageous fuel for supply rose from two to four”, he informs. Douglas Pina, general director of the fleet and mobility division at Edenred Brasil – owner of Ticket Log.

The states where ethanol is paying off are Goiás, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

The executive adds that the only state where the average price of gasoline is below R$6 is Roraima, where the average closed at R$6.24.

“In comparison with January, the accumulated reduction [da gasolina] is 22%, and a year ago, the decline reaches 14%”

The city with the most affordable gasoline in the country is Bocaina (SP), with an average price of R$ 4.42,

.Check below the survey of the logistics company with the average prices between the 1st and 15th of September.

How is the calculation done?

The definition of the states where ethanol is more advantageous is based on the IPTL (Ticket Log Price Index).

The index shows the cost in reais per kilometer driven, taking into account the average price of a liter of fuel and average consumption – fixed at 8.5 km/l for alcohol and 11.5 km/l for gasoline. Of course, there are variations depending on the vehicle.

It is necessary to consider that the fuel of vegetal origin increases the consumption in approximately 30%, with variation downwards or upwards. For this reason, it is only worth using ethanol when the difference in price outweighs the reduction in autonomy in percentage terms.

See where it is most worth fueling up with ethanol*

+ Goiás

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 3,414

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.402

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 4.969

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.432

+ Mato Grosso

– Average price per liter of ethanol: BRL 3,488

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.410

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,497

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.478

+ Minas Gerais

– Average price per liter of ethanol: BRL 3,781

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.445

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: BRL 5,229

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.455

+ Sao Paulo

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 3,464

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.408

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,036

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.438

See where it’s worth filling up with gas*

+ acre

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,750

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.559

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,724

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.498

+ Alagoas

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5.051

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.594

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.625

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.489

+ Amazon

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,538

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.534

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,368

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.467

+ Bahia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,548

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.535

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,562

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.484

+ Ceará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,896

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.576

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,484

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.477

+ Federal District

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,114

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.484

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.053

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.439

+ Holy Spirit

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,664

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.549

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,346

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.465

+ Maranhão

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.977

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.586

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,342

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.465

+ Mato Grosso do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,122

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.485

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,374

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.467

+ Pará

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,381

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.633

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5.672

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.493

+ Paraíba

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,366

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.514

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,309

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.462

+ Paraná

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 3,914

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.460

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,230

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.455

+ Pernambuco

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,804

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.565

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,362

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.466

+ Piauí

– Average price per liter of ethanol: BRL 4,518

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.532

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,520

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: BRL 0.480

+ Rio de Janeiro

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4,295

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.505

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,216

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.454

+ Rio Grande do Norte

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 4,906

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.577

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,249

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.456

+ Rio Grande do Sul

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.887

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.575

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 4,997

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.435

+ Rondônia

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,183

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.610

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,550

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.483

+ Roraima

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 5,640

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.664

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 6,240

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.543

+ Santa Catarina

– Average price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.847

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: R$ 0.570

– Average price of a liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,131

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.446

+ Sergipe

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 4,994

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.588

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,261

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.457

+ Tocantins

– Average price of a liter of ethanol: R$ 4,830

– Cost per km driven with ethanol: BRL 0.568

– Average price per liter of regular gasoline: R$ 5,797

– Cost per km driven with regular gasoline: R$ 0.504

*Prices for the period from September 1st to September 15th, 2022; due to lack of data, it was not possible to compare fuel prices in Amapá

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.