After arrest, Globo cuts José Dumont from soap opera and film festival cancels tribute

72-year-old actor was arrested in Rio de Janeiro for storing content with child pornography

Reproduction / Globe

José Dumont was removed from the cast of Globoplay’s soap opera ‘All Flowers’



The actor Jose Dumont was cut from the next novel by Globe and will no longer be honored at the film festival cinefantasy. The 72-year-old artist was arrested in the act by the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro last Thursday, the 15th, accused of storing content with child pornography, both on his cell phone and on his computer. The investigation is under secrecy, informed the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station (DCAV). Dumont had already closed a contract to participate in the soap opera “Todos as Flores”, a production that will be shown on Globoplay. “In view of the reported facts, Globo made the decision to remove him from the soap opera. The suspicion of pedophilia is serious. No abusive and criminal behavior is tolerated by the company, even if it occurs in the personal lives of contractors and third parties who have any relationship with it,” the broadcaster said in a statement. The organization of the 14th Edition of Cinefantasy announced that the tribute that the artist would receive at the show is cancelled. “We regret and record that the festival organization has no control over the personal lives of the honorees and was chosen for his beautiful professional career. The 14th Edition of Cinefantasy – one of the main Festivals at the forefront of Fantastic Cinema, continues with its program where 115 films are being shown – 14 feature films and 92 short films”, explained the organization of the festival, which runs until next Sunday. , 18.