After exclusion, Harry dines with William at Queen’s coffin reception

Queen Elizabeth II died on the 8th at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On the date, there was a dinner between the late Majesty’s firstborn, King Charles III, and his first son, Prince William. However, the new monarch’s other heir, Harry, was not invited to participate in the occasion. After the episode, the brothers had dinner together on Tuesday night (13/9). The family members came together to welcome the sovereign’s coffin, as a source confirmed to the Page Six portal.

In addition to the brothers, the dinner was attended by other relatives of the queen at Buckingham Palace in London, such as King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles – the new queen consort of the United Kingdom. Also attending the intimate meeting were the spouses of the princes, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. In 2018, the sisters-in-law came to fight, but later made up. The relationship between the two couples is troubled even before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex abdicate their duties to the British Crown in March 2020.

After a period at Buckingham Palace, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II went to Westminster Hall, the British Parliament building, this Wednesday (14/9).

After a period at Buckingham Palace, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II went to Westminster Hall, the British Parliament building, this Wednesday (14/9). The subjects were able to say goodbye to the late monarch from 17:00 (13:00 GMT) until 6:30 (2:30 GMT) on the day of the funeral, scheduled for next Monday (19/9).

In addition to members of the royal family, politicians and heads of state from around the world were invited to pay their last respects. The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), confirmed his presence at the funeral ceremony. Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in St. George, with her husband Prince Philip. He passed away at the age of 99 last year.

