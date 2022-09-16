After falling in love with Zé Paulino, Laura arouses the interest of a “hire killer”

The next chapters of “Sea of ​​the Sertão” will bring some complicated situations to Laura (Eli Ferreira). Zé Paulino’s faithful squire (Sergio Guizé) will end up becoming the target of interest of a bandit from Canta Pedra. Everything will happen when the villain falls in love with the assistant of the new rich man in town.

Laura, who is secretly in love with her boss, will have Mirinho (Lucas Galvino) falling for her from the first moment they meet. However, even if not reciprocated, the boy will nurture a love for the girl and will see Cira (Suzy Lopes), his friend, mocking him.

The character played by Eli Ferreira will arrive at Canta Pedra to help with Zé Paulino’s business and buy some land in the region. The businessman dreams of acquiring the properties that belonged to his father, Dahomey (Wilson Rabelo), but is now managed by Colonel Tertúlio (José de Abreu), the father of his rival.

It is worth mentioning that Timbó’s son (Enrique Diaz) is considered a “hire killer” because he was hired by Tertulinho (Renato Góes) to eliminate Adamastor (Everaldo Pontes), responsible for helping Candoca’s ex-fiancé (Isadora Cruz) to recover from the serious accident he suffered at the beginning of the plot.