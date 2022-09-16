After going to the final, Du Queiroz remembers childhood: ‘He played ball in jail’

Corinthians confirmed their qualification to the final of the Copa do Brasil yesterday (15) with a convincing victory over Fluminense by Fernando Diniz by 3-0. After the match, midfielder Du Queiroz revealed a difficult moment in his childhood when he celebrated the first final as a professional.

“When I was 7 years old, I was playing ball inside a jail and today I will be able to play in a final of the Copa do Brasil”, commented the 22-year-old midfielder.

Despite being one of the youngest among the professionals, the midfielder reported that he matured very early with visits to the jail, where a relative was being held.

“These are things that happened in our lives. When I was little, unfortunately I had to go to jail. It matured me a lot, I grew a lot as a human being, since I was little to have the responsibility of a man. It influenced me a lot to be here and be who I am today There are often criticisms, but only I know my identity, the path I took, the things I went through to be here today. I’m not here by chance”, Du reported.

The steering wheel also complemented the statement talking about the difficulty of accompanying the person who was in detention.

“When the person is in prison, we suffer together, we are in prison together with the family. There is no word for everything I am experiencing”, he added.

Promoted to professional last year by Sylvinho, Du Queiroz became one of the pillars of Vitor Pereira’s Corinthians this season. There are 52 matches, a goal scored and several compliments received by fans and press throughout the year. The good performances caught the attention of clubs in Europe in the last transfer window, but nothing came of it and now he has the chance to make a name for himself in Timão’s history.

Corinthians is fifth in the Brasileirão and returns to the pitch next Sunday (18), against América-MG, at 18:00, at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte. The final of the Copa do Brasil will only take place on the 12th and 19th of October, with no defined time and field command.

