After Izolda’s response, Roberto Cláudio reaffirms accusations against the government: “Serious legal fact”

Candidate for the Government of Ceará by PDT, Roberto Claudio criticized governor Izolda Cela (non-party) this Thursday, 15, during a meeting with councilors, substitutes and former councilors of Fortaleza in his campaign committee, located in the Cocó neighborhood.

The former mayor of Fortaleza reaffirmed during an interview that the government has made a “million dollar purchase” of political support from mayors of the state, so that they can support the candidacy of Elmano Freitas (PT) for the Palace of Abolition.

The PDT candidate for the government, Roberto Cláudio, rebutted the criticism he received from governor Izolda Cela, due to a campaign piece that associates the former ally with an alleged illegal scheme. According to RC, it is not a "value judgment", but a "serious legal fact".

On Thursday, a new advertisement for the pedestrian was also aired on radio and television, claiming that the practice has been carried out by the State. The publicity even led to a response from Izolda, claiming – through social networks – that Roberto has been attacking him “cowardly” through “lies with electoral objectives”.

“I would not like to discuss this fact, but this is a serious legal fact that, in fact, points to a very old political practice that Ceará had won. It is not up to me to clarify a legal fact, but those mentioned in this legal fact,” he replied.

Indictment

The fact that RC reports is about the determination of the Regional Electoral Corregedoria of Ceará, through the judge Raimundo Nonato Silva Santos. The magistrate determined on Monday, 5, the ban on the transfer of any resource between the Government of Ceará and Ceará municipalities, with the exception of funds intended to “fulfill pre-existing formal obligation to perform work or service in progress”, as reported by the Ministry of Health. O POVO+ columnist, Carlos Mazza.

According to the decision, the ban is valid until the date of the second round of this year’s election. In practice, the measure only reinforces what is determined in the Elections Law, which prohibits the so-called “voluntary transfers” – those transfers that do not follow legal or constitutional determination, such as transfers of ICMS quotas – in the three months before the election.

The determination took place in a decision provoked by an action brought by the coalition “From the people, by the people and for the people”, headed by Roberto Cláudio (PDT) in the dispute for the Government of Ceará, against members of the ticket of Elmano Freitas (PT) and Camilo Santana (EN) in the dispute.

