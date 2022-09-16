After posing nude, Robbie Williams talks about the size of his penis

After posing nude for the cover of his newly released album, the singer Robbie Williams48 years old, commented on the size of your penis in an interview with the British newspaper Mirror. At the time, the artist said that if his genitals were bigger, he would be adept at nudism.

“I have no problem being naked. I just have a problem with how I look when I’m naked. I think if I had a bigger penis, I might try nudism. But since that’s not the case, I’ll let it go!”said the musician, good-naturedly.

Advertising Could not load ad

On the cover of his new album, “XXV”, Robbie Williams appears naked, reproducing the pose of the famous sculpture The Thinker, by Auguste Rodin. The project was launched in early September and is part of the celebrations of 25 years of solo career of the singer.

Robbie Williams’ new album cover (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Robbie Williams overcame sex addiction

In a recent interview with Grazia magazine, Robbie Williams said that his 12-year marriage to actress Ayda Field helped him overcome his sex addiction. “My business in the ’90s was sex with strangers, and I didn’t know if I would be able to give it up.”he said.

“The thing about having sex with other people is that it’s a lot like cocaine. I’m not looking for cocaine anymore and therefore I can’t find it.”compared the singer.

Robbie and Ayda met in 2006, and were married four years later. They are parents to 9-year-old Theodore, 7-year-old Charlton, 4-year-old Colette and 2-year-old Beau.

SEE MORE: Robbie Williams had doubts about his sexuality at age 21