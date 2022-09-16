After postponement of auctions, Sachsida says ministry works to offer ‘cleaner energy’

In a note, the ministry informed that supply deficits raised do not justify the realization of a new contract.

Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

Minister of Mines and Energy of the Bolsonaro government, Adolfo Sachsida



The cancellation of energy auctions was published in the Official Gazette of the Union this Wednesday, 14th, with the signature of the minister of mines and energy, Adolfo Sachsida. The auction for supplying isolated systems, previously scheduled for October, and the auction for contracting reserve capacity in the form of power, which would take place in November, were cancelled. In August, the federal government had already canceled the A-6 new energy auction, which would take place this September. Also on Wednesday, Sachsida attended an event with Lide businessmen, in São Paulo, but did not comment on the cancellation of the contests. The minister said that the ministry has been working to offer Brazilians sustainable and cleaner energy: “I am absolutely sure that our country will grow a lot”. In a note, the Ministry of Mines and Energy informed that the energy supply deficits previously raised do not justify the realization of new energy contracts for isolated systems, as the regions of the country that are not interconnected to the national electrical system are called, in case of Roraima, and that, in order to guarantee the energy supply in the region, actions that promote the reduction of losses will be prioritized, with action that must compensate for the small expected deficits. The new energy auction calendar for 2023, 2024 and 2025 will be released by December 31.

*With information from reporter Victor Hugo Salina