Agent manifests after racist statement against Vinícius Júnior

Credit: Alex Grimm/Getty Images | reproduction

Pedro Bravo, who is president of the Association of Spanish Agents, caused controversy after making a racist statement against Vinícius Júnior, from Real Madrid, in a debate on the Chiringuito Show, which is one of the biggest sports programs in Spain, last Thursday (15). ).

“You (Vini Jr) have to respect your rival. If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil. Here you have to respect your teammates and stop playing the monkey”, said Pedro Bravo, referring to the fact that the striker celebrates his goals by dancing.

President of the Association of Spanish Agents in the biggest sports program in Spain: “You (Vini Jr) have to respect your rival. If you want to dance, go to the sambadrome in Brazil. Here you have to respect your companions and stop playing the monkey.” Wordless. How absurd! https://t.co/1YfQFYPjcb — Planet of Soccer 🌎 (@futebol_info) September 16, 2022

After the negative repercussion of the statement, Pedro Bravo, who is an agent for Spanish football players, used social media to apologize for what happened.

“I want to clarify that the expression “playing monkey” that I misused to describe Vinicius’ goal celebration dance was done metaphorically (“doing stupid things”). As my intention was not to offend anyone, I sincerely apologize. I’m sorry!”, posted the agent on his Twitter profile.

I want to clarify that the expression “hacer el mono” that is misused to qualify the ball of celebration of the goals that Vinicius performs in a metaphorical way (“hacer tonterías”). As my intention was not to offend Nadie, I sincerely apologized. I feel it! — Pedro Bravo (@PedroBravoJ) September 16, 2022

Vinícius Júnior has been criticized for his goal celebrations at Real Madrid. Captain of Atlético de Madrid, Koke threatened the Brazilian striker in case of dancing next Sunday (18), when the two clubs play a classic for the Spanish Championship.

“If Vinicius scores a goal and celebrates dancing? There will be confusion, for sure,” said Koke.

At 22 years old, Vinicius Junior is in his 5th season at Real Madrid and has already added eight games, five goals and three assists.