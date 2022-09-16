Agora’s growth strategy

Ágora is today launching its product marketplace — Ágora Plus — as part of a strategy to position Bradesco’s open investment platform at the top of the market.

The marketplace will offer Ágora customers discounts and cashback from brands such as Netshoes, Nike, DrogaRaia, Booking, Centauro, Carrefour, Submarino, FastShop, Nespresso and Petz.

The strategy is the same adopted by players like Inter, which use the marketplace as a way to further monetize their base and retain customers.

“The Agora is in the midst of a transformation. We built the product and investment offer, we are now starting consumption and, in the future, we will also offer financing,” Leandro de Miranda Araújo, executive and investor relations director at Bradesco, told the Brazil Journal.

In addition to Ágora, Leandro is also in charge of the bank’s new business and private equity and venture capital areas to create an ecosystem that can accompany the entire customer journey.

In recent months, Bradesco has been acquiring stakes in digital companies that should increase its marketplace.

In the US, invested in fintech ChargeAfter, which connects merchants with banks and offers financing to customers in the model buy now, pay later. “In the future, this company may be in the marketplace to finance customers,” said Leandro. The bank also acquired stakes in BCP Global, a technology platform for Latin American investors and in payroll and custody credit companies.

In recent weeks, Ágora has also launched a credit card and made it possible, through Bradesco Invest US!, to open accounts abroad and investments, with products managed by BlackRock. Starting next year, the client will also be able to invest directly abroad.

Bradesco bought Ágora in 2008, when it had 50% of share and was the most modern brokerage on the market. For ten years, Ágora operated in duality with Bradesco Corretora.

As of 2019, they separated: Bradesco Corretora stayed with institutional clients and Ágora became the platform that serves individual clients.

Since then, Ágora has had management autonomy. Invested in technology, curation and in products and services – last year, it launched remunerated custody, turned its recommended portfolios into funds and adopted an artificial intelligence tool to suggest products to investors based on their experience in the app.

Today, Ágora has BRL 72 billion in custody and has been growing 50% a year in the number of customers: there are 870,000 registered customers and 30% of them are not Bradesco account holders — they are arriving through digital marketing and word of mouth.

The platform still has room for growth, considering Bradesco’s 75 million customers and the size of competitors.

“We invested, repositioned and rebuilt the platform, which is today the most modern on the market,” said Leandro. “We are not in a 100 meters race, but in a marathon, and up front, we are going to win this race.”

