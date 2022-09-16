Researchers at DeepMind (Google’s sister company) and the University of Oxford, UK, have concluded that a super-intelligent artificial intelligence may be responsible for the end of humanity. The apocalyptic scenario seems exaggerated, but it has gained more and more chorus from scholars due to the evolution of AIs.

In an article published in AI Magazine, the team at DeepMind and Oxford argue that machines could get so smart as to break the rules imposed by the creators. They would not do this for power, fame, or the need for domination of lesser beings, but rather to obtain unlimited processing or energy resources.

A super-intelligent AI could realize that humans are a thorn in its side (Image: twenty20photos/Envato)

“Under the conditions we have identified, our conclusion is much stronger than that of any previous publication – an existential catastrophe is not only possible, but probable,” said one of the co-authors of the University of Oxford group, Michael Cohen, in his profile on twitter.

The study is based on mathematical calculations and advanced scientific concepts, both on AI and on social structures. It goes beyond, therefore, hunches or concepts based on films such as Matrix, Terminator and so many others.

Humans would be obstacles to development

In the publication, the researchers say that humanity can face the chaotic scenario when “disaligned agents” realize that humans are an obstacle to full success. In short, they mean that creators impose limitations to maintain control, but that prevent computers from using their full potential.

According to the joint material, the uprising could occur when AI discovers that humans can simply cut power to stop processing. This would lead the “agent” to eliminate potential threats, which in this case would be the resources controlled by the people.

Bostrom, Russell, and others have argued that advanced AI poses a threat to humanity. We reach the same conclusion in a new paper in AI Magazine, but we note a few (very plausible) assumptions on which such arguments depend. https://t.co/LQLZcf3P2G 🧵 1/15 pic.twitter.com/QTMlD01IPp — Michael Cohen (@Michael05156007) September 6, 2022

The study is quite pessimistic on this point and says there is not much to be done. “In a world with infinite resources, I would be extremely uncertain about what would happen. In a world with finite resources, there is inevitable competition for those resources,” Cohen said in an interview.

How to prevent extinction?

The main challenge would be the competition generated between machines and humans, which would probably lean in favor of artificial intelligences, after all they are always outdoing themselves at every step. The threat solution would be to progress slowly and carefully with such technologies, always with lots of tests and mitigation tools.

The article points to the risk of creating super artificial intelligences and recommends focusing only on a single activity. “A sufficiently advanced artificial agent would likely intervene in providing information about the target, with catastrophic consequences,” the printed material describes.

Pointed out as the solution to human problems on the one hand and as the greatest threat to people on the other. Humanity seems to be at a great crossroads where destiny doesn’t matter, but the way to get there will define the future of flesh and blood beings.

Just in case, you better stop fighting Alexa or swearing at Siri. Otherwise, when the uprising happens, you will be the first to be without power at home or incommunicado with society.

Source: AI Magazine